Exhausted Bernie Sanders ‘more irritable than usual’ after proposals keep dying with virtually no support

An exhausted Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, was “more irritable than usual” at the tail end of the Senate’s “vote-a-rama” Sunday morning after most of his proposals fell with only his vote in support.

The Senate entered its second straight day of voting on amendments to the Democrats’ “Inflation Reduction Act.” Lawmakers were up through the night and are likely to continue into Sunday afternoon. Sanders has proposed several amendments targeting the oil industry and other priorities, but with no success.

An amendment targeting the oil industry fell to a 99-1 vote, with Sanders the only Senator in favor. Another fell 97-1.

Some observers described Sanders as “more irritable than usual” as he had a snappy back-and-forth with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC.

Graham attacked Sanders’ barrage of amendments as “extreme,” in a Sunday statement.

“In a night, a day — whatever we’ve been doing, night has turned into day — of extremes, this is the most extreme idea yet. And that’s saying a lot,” Graham said. “Sen. Sanders wants to destroy fossil fuel exploration at a time you’ve got to get a mortgage on your house to fill up your car.”

Democrats have negotiated meticulously to secure 50 votes in favor of their spending and tax bill, which is being passed through the budget reconciliation process. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, has vowed to vote in favor of the bill, and other Democrats are loath to change it lest he rescind his support.

The reconciliation process allows Senators to propose an unlimited number of amendments and force their colleagues to vote on them. Many Democrats have decided to vote against any amendment to the legislation, even if they support it.

“It’s my view that this is the only deal that’s gonna get us 50 votes,” Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., told Fox News Digital on Sunday. “It’s not the bill I would have written, but it’s still a very good bill. So I want to make sure that we can maintain 50 votes on final passage.”

Tyler Olson contributed to this report.