Exclusive: Red state updating education standards to address rise in antisemitism in schools

EXCLUSIVE: In light of the surge in conflicts in the Middle East and rising tension within the U.S., the Oklahoma Department of Education has sent a memo to all public schools within the state guiding them to “safeguard students from woke, radicalized, terrorist-sympathizing rhetoric pushed by leftist educators.”

In the memo, Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters said, “Oklahoma kids will be taught facts, not indoctrination.”

The memo issues new guidance to Oklahoma public schools to ensure that social studies courses present instruction on Israel that is “historically grounded and balanced,” requiring instruction using primary sources, historical evidence and “guarding against antisemitic or politicized narratives.”

Its new guidance instructs Oklahoma public educators to present the history of Israel and its “fight to rightly exist in the world, including the atrocities of the Holocaust and the current struggle with Iran, in a way that is historically grounded, intellectually honest, and free from antisemitic bias.”

“These standards provide essential context for understanding modern threats to Jewish communities and democratic nations and require students to think critically while ensuring the instruction of Israel is historically grounded and balanced,” the memo states.

This comes as antisemitic incidents have risen across the country since 2020. Tensions have risen even further following Israel’s launch of strikes against Iran and the U.S. joining in by launching strikes on three Iranian nuclear development sites on Saturday.

Fox News Digital obtained a copy of the memo being sent to schools. In the memo, the Oklahoma State Department of Education points to the recent controversy in New York in which they said a state standardized exam study guide “described Zionism as a ‘colonial’ movement and included misleading references to terrorism.”

The memo said that New York “serves as a staunch reminder that there exists ideology and educational materials not only distort historical fact but risk promoting ideologies that are inconsistent with Oklahoma values.”

“Oklahoma’s standards are designed to prevent this by setting clear expectations for content accuracy and instructional integrity,” says the memo.

“The tragic events of October 7, 2023 — when Hamas militants launched a brutal surprise attack on Israeli civilians, killing over 1,200 people and taking hundreds hostage — marked a turning point in modern Middle Eastern history,” the memo states. “These developments are not just headlines, they are history in the making and highlight the urgent need for educators to present global conflicts with clarity, accuracy, and moral responsibility.”

In a statement emailed to Fox News Digital, Walters touted Oklahoma’s history standards, saying they are “the best in the country” because “they are based on facts and safeguard students from woke, radicalized, terrorist-sympathizing rhetoric pushed by Leftist educators.”

This comes amid heightened tensions in the U.S. due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel and President Donald Trump’s decision to launch U.S. military strikes on three Iranian nuclear development sites. Iran has vowed to retaliate and on Monday launched missiles at the U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.