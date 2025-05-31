EXCLUSIVE: ICE issues detainers for alleged illegal immigrant burglars

EXCLUSIVE: Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued seven detainers for removal against illegal immigrants who allegedly committed two burglaries in Tempe and Mesa, Arizona, last week.

The suspects are allegedly part of a South American Theft Group that committed two burglaries in the Phoenix area cities May 23, and they were arrested by the Scottsdale Police Department at the short-term rental the group was staying in.

“Under Secretary Noem’s leadership, criminal illegal aliens are being held accountable for victimizing Americans,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

7 MEMBERS OF SOUTH AMERICAN THEFT GROUP ARRESTED FOR PHOENIX BURGLARIES

“ICE is working alongside partner law enforcement agencies throughout the country to ensure that South American Theft Groups — like the one allegedly responsible for burglaries in California, Oregon, Washington and Arizona — are dismantled and deported once and for all. We will not allow criminal illegal aliens to terrorize American communities,” McLaughlin added.

The suspects are Nicolas Rojas Leon, 23, Joan Sebastian Orozco-Vargas, 26, Andres David Sanchez-Novoa, 38, Natalia Isabella Ortiz-Daza, 26, Martha Juliana Echiverri-Guzman, 28, Lady Johanna Gueito, 32, and Angie Paola Herandez-Manrique, 25.

According to DHS, the group operates out of California but is originally from Colombia.

GUN-TOTING NOEM JOINS ICE AGENTS TO GO AFTER CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIENS IN ARIZONA

Scottsdale Police were informed by Burbank Police in California about the SATG organization May 20 after it allegedly committed other burglaries in California, Oregon and Washington. Golden State authorities shared information, like vehicle descriptions, to help them find the suspects. A French Bulldog was stolen in one of the California break-ins, and it will be returned, according to police.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

The police department was alerted to the group May 20 by the Burbank Police Department in California.

It was warned about a SATG group from Colombia that had allegedly committed burglaries in California, Oregon and Washington and how it could be making its way to Arizona next.

Each suspect was ordered held in the Maricopa County Jail pending “numerous criminal charges” on $150,000 cash-only bonds.

TREN DE ARAGUA GANG MEMBER ARRESTED IN NYC WAS ‘TRYING TO BUY GRENADES,’ NOEM SAYS

South American Theft Groups have been prevalent throughout communities in California, Arizona, Colorado and nationwide, particularly in affluent areas.

Although this group originated in Colombia, SATGs, like those from Chile, have triggered bipartisan calls for visa waiver program reform.

A string of “dinner-time burglaries” in recent years in the Grand Canyon State has ties to SATGs, Arizona’s Family reported in March 2024.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When Fox News Digital reached out to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, it noted comments County Attorney Rachel Mitchell made at a press conference earlier this week before ICE formally announced the detainers.

“Obviously that’s a federal issue,” Mitchell said when asked about the possibility of suspects being deported. “But my understanding is that there is an ICE file stop on each of the individuals.”

Scottsdale police said they do not comment on ICE-related matters and deferred to the county attorney’s office. There are no sanctuary jurisdictions listed by the DHS in Arizona.

Fox News Digital’s Louis Casiano contributed to this report.