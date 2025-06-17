Ex-White House officials to testify on who ‘really ran the country’ during Biden era

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Senate Republicans are moving full steam ahead with their probe into the alleged cover-up of former President Joe Biden‘s reported mental decline and have unveiled their witness list for the forthcoming hearing.

The witness list for the upcoming hearing, which is set for Wednesday and is the first congressional hearing on the subject, includes former members of President Donald Trump‘s first administration and a legal scholar, each selected to give their perspective on how Biden’s inner circle and the media allegedly hid his declining health.

SENATE REPUBLICANS PLAN HEARING ON BIDEN’S ALLEGED COGNITIVE DECLINE COVER-UP

Included on the list of witnesses are Theodore Wold, who formerly served as acting assistant attorney general in the Office of Legal Policy at the Justice Department and deputy assistant to the president for domestic policy during the Trump administration; Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary and communications director; and John Harrison, a legal scholar from the University of Virginia School of Law who previously served during former the Reagan and Bush administrations.

Democrats on the committee did not call any witnesses. Fox News Digital reached out to the top Democrat on the panel, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., for comment.

The hearing, led by Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., was announced last month and will zero in on the alleged concealment of the 82-year-old former president’s reported mental decline while in office by the media and those closest to him.

Cornyn told Fox News Digital that the trio of witnesses selected for the hearing “have impressive records defending our Constitution and serving in the West Wing.”

HOUSE GOP SECURES FOUR KEY WITNESSES IN BIDEN MENTAL-DECLINE PROBE AS FORMER AIDES AGREE TO TALK

“This week’s hearing is an important opportunity for the American people to get the answers they deserve about who was really running the country when Joe Biden’s health was obviously declining and the constitutional questions raised by an unfit president,” he said.

Schmitt said in a statement to Fox News Digital that the alleged cover-up was “a threat to our nation and it undermined our Constitution — we must ensure it never happens again.”

“I look forward to hearing from our panel of witnesses who will share their expertise on the Constitution, the approval process within the White House, and the media’s access to the President,” he said. “The American people are demanding accountability, and this hearing will be the first step in that process.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Wold, Spicer and Harrison for comment.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE ABANDONS DEMS AFTER YEARS FIERCELY DEFENDING BIDEN POLICIES

Cornyn and Schmitt join their colleagues in the House who are similarly demanding answers about what really went on behind the scenes during Biden’s presidency.

House Republicans are pushing to create a select committee that would investigate the Biden administration’s alleged cover-up.

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., introduced legislation last month to start a committee that would dive into “the potential concealment of information from the American public” regarding Biden’s health.

Additionally, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., has called on several high-ranking staffers from the Biden White House to participate in transcribed interviews regarding their alleged roles in covering up the former president’s decline.

Of the 10 witnesses he called to attend, only four agreed to participate, including the director of Biden’s former Domestic Policy Council; Neera Tanden, Biden’s assistant and senior advisor to the first lady; Anthony Bernal, former special assistant to Biden and Deputy Director of Oval Office Operations Ashley Williams; and Biden’s Deputy Chief of Staff Annie Tomasini.