Ex-Trump impeachment manager accuses House GOP of ‘fishing’ for Biden crimes after bombshell report

A House Democrat who played a major role in the first impeachment of former President Trump is criticizing Republicans’ own push against former President Biden.

“I don’t see any evidence here. The problem is, is they wanted to try to create an impeachment, so they started with an impeachment, and they went looking for evidence, fishing for it,” Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., told Fox News Digital last week.

“There’s just nothing there. And it’s clear the report again confirms that. It’s too bad we wasted so much valuable time in Congress going through that process.”

Crow was one of seven House Democrats chosen by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to make the case for impeaching Trump in 2020. He was one of two first-term lawmakers on that team.

“Congress actually passed Ukraine funding. He withheld that funding, which is actually against the law; the president does not have the authority to withhold funding that’s dedicated by Congress for a specific purpose,” Crow said. “The job of the president is actually to make sure that funding is used appropriately and to implement it. So., that happened, and then Congress investigated it, and then we went through an impeachment proceeding.”

“Contrast that with the Republican approach, they just said they want to impeach Biden. And then they went looking for things to impeach him on, and, of course, didn’t come up with anything.”

His comments come after House Republicans released a report accusing Biden of committing impeachable offenses relating to his family’s foreign business dealings.

It’s the product of a yearslong probe by the House committees on Oversight, Judiciary and Ways and Means into whether Biden used his position as vice president to benefit himself or his family.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Oversight Committee, pushed back on Crow’s comments via a spokesperson, telling Fox News Digital, “It comes as no surprise that a Democrat congressman who dismisses concerns about Joe Biden’s mental fitness to serve the remainder of his term also dismisses the clear evidence of Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s business schemes.

“Bank records don’t lie and reveal the Bidens and their associates raked in nearly $30 million by selling the Biden brand. Multiple witnesses have confirmed Joe Biden was involved in his family’s business schemes as he dined, spoke, had coffee, and met with nearly all of his family’s foreign business associates. This is blatant corruption and abuse of public office.”

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee told Fox News DIgital, “Our impeachment inquiry shows conclusively that Joe Biden abused his public office for the private financial benefit of the Biden family and Biden business associates. The facts speak for themselves, and Democrats can no longer stretch the truth to cover for President Biden.”

The report said that “overwhelming evidence demonstrates that President Biden participated in a conspiracy to monetize his office of public trust to enrich his family.”

“Among other aspects of this conspiracy, the Biden family and their business associates received tens of millions of dollars from foreign interests by leading those interests to believe that such payments would provide them access to and influence with President Biden,” the report said.

The committees said the Biden family and its associates received more than $27 million from foreign individuals or entities since 2014.

The White House said in response to the report last week, “This failed stunt will only be remembered for how it became an embarrassment that their own members distanced themselves from as they only managed to turn up evidence that refuted their false and baseless conspiracy theories. The American people deserve more from House Republicans, and perhaps now they will finally join President Biden in focusing on the real issues that American families actually care about.”

Fox News Digital also reached out to the Ways and Means Committee for comment.