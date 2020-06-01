Ex-Sanders aide sarcastically calls Biden ‘king of the Black people,’ asks why he hasn’t ‘put an end’ to riots

Bernie Sanders’ former press secretary mocked Joe Biden on Monday, calling him “king of the Black people” and asking why he hasn’t “put an end” to riots.

“The way the press talked about him, you’d think one statement from Biden, king of the Black people, could put an end to all this,” Briahna Gray on Twitter. “Wonder why it hasn’t worked.”

Gray has repeatedly lambasted Biden since Sanders suspended his campaign. She called sexual assault allegations against the presumptive Democratic nominee “credible” and said the media has never focused on his “vulnerabilities.”

Gray’s remarks came as protests, some of which have turned to violent riots, have swept the nation following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Biden faced swift backlash in May when he told Charlamagne tha God “you ain’t black” if you’re having a hard time “figuring out” whether to support him or President Trump.

However, Biden did release a statement on Sunday calling protests against Floyd’s death “utterly American” but condemning “needless destruction” and violence.

“Every person of conscience can understand the rawness of the trauma people of color experience in this country, from the daily indignities to the extreme violence, like the horrific killing of George Floyd,” Biden said in a statement.

“Protesting such brutality is right and necessary. It’s an utterly American response,” he said. “But burning down communities and needless destruction is not. Violence that endangers lives is not. Violence that guts and shutters businesses that serve the community is not.”

He added: “The act of protesting should never be allowed to overshadow the reason we protest. It should not drive people away from the just cause that protest is meant to advance.”

President Trump has urged local officials to exert force against protesters, after he was rushed to an underground bunker by Secret Service as demonstrators pressed forward toward the White House on Friday.

“Most of you are weak,” Trump told governors in a Monday morning call. “You have to arrest people.”

“You have to dominate, if you don’t dominate you’re wasting your time,” he said, according to a senior staffer in a governor’s office who was listening to the call. “They’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate.”