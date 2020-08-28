Ex-NSC official warns election will determine whether 'we have civilization or not'

The ongoing violence and unrest in Democrat-led cities proves that the 2020 election is about the question of “will we have civilization or not,” former National Security Council official Michael Anton told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Thursday.

“I’ve never seen anything like the last three months,” Anton told host Tucker Carlson. “America continues to burn and it seems like everyone in power, except the president and his closest allies, wants to let it happen, thinks it’s a great thing, or just can’t find the will to stop it.”

Anton rebuffed claims from Democrats that events in Portland, Kenosha, New York and Chicago are characteristic of “Trump’s America,” arguing that the federal government can only do so much about local governence under the Constitution.

“But … if we have a Democratic administration that thinks exactly like these Democratic mayors and governors, I’m afraid the country will plunge further into chaos that will make the last three months look relatively mild,” he warned.

In trying to analyze those responsible for the unrest, Anton suggested there “are different elements of the coalition.

“Some of them really do just hate the civilization, they feel like it hasn’t been right for them, hasn’t done justice by them. It’ll never work for them. They want to tear it down,” Anton said. “Some of the rhetoric that you hear out of Antifa and other rioters doesn’t suggest a positive goal at all. They’re nihilists that want to burn our country down. The first duty of government is to protect law and order, protect lives, protect property.”