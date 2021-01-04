Ex-GOP Georgia congressman: I'm 'concerned' about Democratic turnout in Georgia Senate runoffs

Former Georgia congressman Jack Kingston said he was “concerned” by early Democratic turnout in the critical Georgia Senate runoffs that will determine party control of the chamber.

“I am concerned,” he said on “America’s Newsroom.” “If the election were held today without whatever may happen tomorrow, we might not win.”

Polls show razor-thin margins between Sens. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, R-Ga., and their respective Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. More than three million votes have already been cast in the races, which are the most expensive Senate contests of all time. Data shows Democrats are more likely to vote early or by mail, while Republicans turn out more heavily on Election Day.

Republicans have framed Warnock and Ossoff as rubber stamps for a “socialist” agenda if elected. Should they win, Democrats will control the White House and all of Congress.

“These are two extremely radical candidates,” Kingston said. “Probably the most radical candidates that have ever been nominated by the Democrat Party in the state of Georgia, and the stakes are way too high for us to stay at home tomorrow.”

Kingston formerly represented Georgia’s 1st Congressional District from 1993 to 2015 and unsuccessfully challenged Perdue for the 2014 Republican nomination in that year’s Senate contest. Perdue is seeking a second term, while Loeffler was appointed to fill the seat of Sen. Johnny Isakson, the Republican who served from 2005 to 2019 before stepping down for health reasons. If elected, Loeffler would be up for re-election again in 2022.

Some Republicans in the state have raised concerns that President Trump’s accusations of voter fraud and election irregulatiries will dampen turnout from his base. Perdue, however, told Fox News earlier on Monday that such talk played into Democratic hands.

“That’s what the Democrats want,” Perdue said on “America’s Newsroom. “That’s what they’ve been talking and that’s why this is so confusing … It would give them total control if they win these two seats. My logic is this. If you voted in November for Donald Trump you need to stand up and fight. Fight with the rest of us trying to get him a fair accounting in the state and vote tomorrow.”