Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein issues warning about Bernie Sanders

Lloyd Blankfein, the former chief executive officer at finance giant Goldman Sachs, took to Twitter late Tuesday to warn Democrats about the perils of nominating Sen. Bernie Sanders as their 2020 standard-bearer.

The tweet came shortly after Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, won the New Hampshire, edging out Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Blankfein, who supported Hillary Clinton back in 2016, echoed the concerns of many moderate Democrats about the 78-year-old’s electability and how the country’s economy would react to some of his policies.

“If Dems go on to nominate Sanders, the Russians will have to reconsider who to work for to best screw up the US,” he tweeted, referencing the Russian interference in 2016. “Sanders is just as polarizing as Trump AND he’ll ruin our economy and doesn’t care about our military. If I’m Russian, I go with Sanders this time around.”

The Brooklyn-born businessman, who rose through the ranks at the famed company, criticized Trump in the past, but he has also given the president credit. One one occasion he called Trump’s tariff hikes aimed at China an “effective negotiating tool.”

The ex-banker appears to be far from a Trump supporter. In 2018, there was a solar eclipse and Blankfein tweeted that he wished the moon “wasn’t the only thing casting a shadow across the country.”

Blankfein joins a list of well-known Democrats who’ve expressed reservations about a Sanders candidacy. Perhaps no Sanders detractor summed up the concern better than political strategist James Carville.

Carville likened Sanders to Jeremy Corbyn, the left-wing leader of Britain’s Labour Party who was soundly defeated in December.

“The only thing, the only thing between the United States and the abyss is the Democratic Party. That’s it. If we go the way of the British Labour Party, if we nominate Jeremy Corbyn, it’s going to be the end of days. … So I am scared to death, I really am,” said Carville.

Shortly after Sanders’ win on Tuesday, the Vermont senator talked to his supporters about solidarity.

“What I can tell you with absolute certainty, and I know I speak for every one of the Democratic candidates is that no matter who wins, and we certainly hope it is going to be us, we’re going to unite together and defeat the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country,” Sanders said, while adding that, at this point, his campaign is “taking on billionaires” and “candidates funded by billionaires.”

