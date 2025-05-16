EX-FBI chief Comey’s ‘86 47’ social media post condemned by White House as attempt to put ‘hit’ on president

Former head of the FBI James Comey is getting lambasted online after he shared a social post that many people perceived as a “hit” on President Donald Trump’s life.

The post included the numbers “86 47” etched in the sand at a beach using seashells. “Cool shell formation on my beach walk…” Comey captioned the Thursday post.

While to some people the numbers may appear innocuous, “86” is frequently used as a call sign for murdering or getting rid of someone, while “47” is for the 47th President of the United States.

Following backlash on social media over the post, including from at least one lawmaker who called for Comey to be arrested, Comey deleted the post shared to his Instagram and put up a message addressing it.

“I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message,” the subsequent post from Comey read. “I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.”

The FBI, where Comey used to work before he was fired by Trump during his first term, had no comment on the matter, but it was also apparent that people at the top levels of the agency were aware of the post. However, Trump’s new FBI director, Kash Patel, acknowledged on X that agency personnel were “aware” of Comey’s post.

“We are in communication with the Secret Service and Director Curran,” Patel added in his post. “Primary jurisdiction is with SS on these matters and we, the FBI, will provide all necessary support.”

White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Cabinet Secretary Taylor Budowich also weighed in on X.

“While President Trump is currently on an international trip to the Middle East, the former FBI Director puts out what can clearly be interpreted as ‘a hit’ on the sitting President of the United States—a message etched in the sand,” she wrote on X. “This is deeply concerning to all of us and is being taken seriously.”

“Arrest Comey,” Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., added in his own post about the matter.