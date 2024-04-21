Ex-Clinton aide Huma Abedin spotted on date with George Soros’ son at Knicks game

Former Clinton staffer Huma Abedin was spotted on a date to the New York Knicks’ playoff game with George Soros’ son, Alex Soros on Saturday.

The pair, who have been rumored to be dating since February, had courtside tickets, and Soros was said to be on his phone throughout the game, according to the New York Post.

Abedin, 47, and Soros, 38, watched the Knicks defeat the Philadelphia 76ers 111-104.

Soros took over his father’s $25 billion global empire last year, and he has been spotted spending time with top Democrats in the months since.

Soros posted a picture “kicking off campaign season” on social media in March with likely Democrat Arizona Senate nominee Rep. Ruben Gallego, who has received thousands of dollars from Soros this cycle.

“Kicking off campaign season with my co-host [Lin Manuel] for congressman Ruben Gallego’s Senate run in Arizona,” he wrote on Instagram. “Ruben has an impressive life story and the stakes of this year’s election couldn’t be higher, they’re existential.”

Days after the Open Society Foundations announced he would take over his father’s network in June 2023, he hosted a New York event featuring House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other top Empire State Democrats, including Reps. Jerry Nadler and Gregory Meeks, according to an Instagram post.

Soros’ social media profiles have dozens of pictures of him and leading House and Senate Democrats since 2018. The two who appear the most are Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California.

Since the 2018 elections, Alex Soros has poured more than $5 million into federal political coffers. Records show that his largest contribution was $2 million to the Senate Majority PAC, aligned with Chuck Schumer.

