NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former law clerk for a potential nominee to the Supreme Court took to Wikipedia over the last week to edit his ex-boss’s biography as well as those of her competitors.

A Politico investigation into the alterations led to a group of former law clerks for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson identifying the anonymous editor as Matteo Godi.

BIDEN SAYS HE’LL NOMINATE A BLACK WOMAN TO SUPREME COURT BY END OF FEBRUARY

A statement sent to the outlet by former Johnson clerks who were granted anonymity said Godi had edited Jackson’s Wikipedia page “as a matter of course” for several years, but insisted Jackson was not aware of Godi’s edits on the pages of other judges.

Politico reported what it considered to be a “pattern” of changes, noting that Jackson’s page was edited to “paint her in a more favorable light for a liberal audience, while the pages for other potential nominees — South Carolina federal district court Judge J. Michelle Childs and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger — were altered to make them potentially less appealing to a left-leaning audience.”

President Biden said late last month that he will announce his nominee to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer before the end of February, and that the candidate will be a Black woman.

BIDEN SUPREME COURT FRONT-RUNNER KETANJI BROWN JACKSON FACES SCRUTINY FOR OVERTURNED DECISIONS

“I’ve made no decision except one: The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity. And that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court,” Biden said at the time. “It’s long overdue, in my view.”

Biden tapped Jackson in 2021 to serve as his nominee to fill the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals seat of Attorney General Merrick Garland. Jackson, who has long been touted in progressive circles as a potential candidate for the Supreme Court, is reportedly included on Biden’s short list of nominees.

Jackson recently faced scrutiny over her judicial record, which includes high-profile rulings that were later overruled by higher courts.

Senate Republicans are likely to point to her string of overturned cases should she get the nomination.

Neither the White House nor Jackson could be reached for comment.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson and Houston Keene contributed to this article.