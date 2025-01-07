Ex-Chicagoland police chief wants cop murder to be federal crime: ‘Attacks on police officers’ up since 2020

An ex-Chicagoland police chief says violent ambushes and murder of on-duty police officers need to be punishable as a federal crime, and he’s calling on President-elect Donald Trump to move the effort forward.

“Attacks on police officers are certainly on the rise since 2020, and what’s really on the rise is ambush,” retired Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel told Fox News Digital in an interview. “There’s been more ambush attacks on police officers in the last two to three years than I’ve ever seen before, and that goes from everything from just an officer sitting in a squad car, either writing a report or he or she is on an assignment, and somebody walking up and just shooting the officer right in the squad car.”

“That’s happened several times over the last couple of years, or fake 911 calls where – the whole purpose of the calls [is] to get the officer to respond and to open fire on that officer and kill that officer. That’s happened many times. We had never seen that, you know, 10 years ago,” he added.

Currently, killing state or local law enforcement officers can lead to a federal penalty only if the killing is committed to influence or retaliate against the officer’s official duties and involves interstate commerce or federal jurisdiction. While some laws have been passed in recent years to curb the uptick in police killings, there’s no official federal law that killing a police officer in any state is a felony because most cases are prosecuted under state law.

States generally treat the murder of a police officer as an aggravated form of homicide that can carry harsh penalties, including life imprisonment or the death penalty.

“What I’m looking for is uniformity, and I’m looking forward to give the family and loved ones some relief that things are being done properly, and I know for a fact that they’re not prosecuted and investigated the same in every state in America. That’s not happening,” Weitzel said.

Weitzel, who was almost killed in an ambush shooting during his time as a cop, said he’s sent letters to his state legislators, including Sen. Tammy Duckworth, and both the Biden and previous Trump administrations, but he only heard back from Trump’s DOJ with a list of best practices. Last week, Weitzel sent another letter to Trump urging him to look at the proposal.

“There’s still an unsolved police murder in the west suburbs of Chicago, and that really that also made me think, like, we need to get an outside agency’s experts in doing it. I’m not criticizing local law enforcement, I’m saying we just want it done uniformly,” he said.

FBI data shows a significant rise in officer fatalities nationwide between 2020 and 2023, with nearly 200 officers feloniously killed over three years. In Chicago, the police department saw several of its officers killed last year: Officer Andres Mauricio Vasquez Lasso on March 1 and Officer Arenah M. Preston on May 6. Officer Enrique Martinez, 26, was killed in November during a traffic stop in the city’s East Chatham neighborhood.

“President Trump has publicly stated he’s a law-and-order president. He has stated he supports law enforcement, many of the law enforcement ideals and legislation,” Weitzel said. “So, it’s the right time to at least push this, because we have somebody who in the White House says he’s willing to work and pass legislation and funding with local law enforcement.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the Trump transition team for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.