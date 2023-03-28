‘Even Democrats are voting for Trump’ if THIS happens: Trump voters weigh in on ex-president’s legal fight

WACO, Texas – A criminal indictment would boost former President Trump’s chances of reelection, several attendees at the 2024 candidate’s Waco, Texas, campaign rally told Fox News.

“If he’s indicted, it will seal the deal, and he will be our next president,” Tanya told Fox News on Saturday at Trump’s first major campaign rally for his 2024 presidential bid.

“I think he will be a martyr if they do that,” Janine, of Georgetown, Texas, told Fox News while volunteering at the event.

Thousands of Trump supporters flocked to an airfield in Central Texas on Saturday to attend the rally, where the former president made a grand arrival via the Trump Organization’s Boeing 757. Trump said on March 18 that he expected to be arrested the next week in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, though grand jury proceedings have continued without an indictment.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating the former president over allegations that during the 2016 campaign he reimbursed his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, for paying adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about a purported sexual affair with Trump. During the rally, Trump called the investigation an example of Democrats weaponizing the justice system.

Melanie, who attended Saturday’s rally, said she believed Trump’s potential arrest would improve his 2024 reelection prospects.

“I think it will help his chances,” she told Fox News. “More people will get information about it, and they’ll realize that he’s innocent.”

Mark, of Central Texas, predicted that if Trump were arrested, some Democrats would be persuaded to vote for the embattled Republican.

“If they try to make him do a perp walk, even the Democrats are voting for Donald Trump,” he told Fox News.

