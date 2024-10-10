Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, dead at 96

Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Robert F. Kennedy, has died at the age of 96, her family announced Thursday.

Kennedy had been hospitalized earlier this month after suffering a stroke on Oct. 3.

Joe Kennedy III, a former congressman, announced Ethel’s passing in a post on social media.

“It is with our hearts full of love that we announce the passing of our amazing grandmother, Ethel Kennedy. She died this morning from complications related to a stroke suffered last week. Along with a lifetime’s work in social justice and human rights, our mother leaves behind nine children, 34 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom love her dearly,” Kennedy wrote.

“She was a devout Catholic and a daily communicant, and we are comforted in knowing she is reunited with the love of her life, our father, Robert F. Kennedy; her children David and Michael; her daughter-in-law Mary; her grandchildren Maeve and Saoirse; and her great-grandchildren Gideon and Josie,” he added. “Please keep her in your hearts and prayers.”

Ethel was the sister-in-law of former President John F. Kennedy. She founded the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization in 1968 after her husband was assassinated in June of that year.

Ethel’s death comes at a time of division within the Kennedy family, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. endorsing former President Trump to the anger of his siblings and other family members, who support Vice President Kamala Harris.

Kennedy faced questions about the family drama in recent weeks following a letter from his siblings condemning his endorsement of Trump.

“You know, my family is at the center of the Democratic Party. I have members of my family that are working for the Biden administration. Biden has a bust of my father behind him at the Oval Office, and he’s been a family friend for many years,” Kennedy told Fox News in August.

“My family is — I understand that they’re troubled by my decisions. I love my family. I feel like we were raised in a milieu where we were encouraged to debate each other and debate ferociously and passionately about things and still love each other,” he added. “They’re free to take their positions on these issues. There are many, many members of my family working at my campaign and who are supporting me.”

“I think we all need to be able to disagree with each other and still love each other,” he concluded.

Kennedy had previously noted that his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, has not been totally on board. Hines posted on social media about the decision to withdraw, and Kennedy acknowledged that she was “very uncomfortable” with his decision.

Hines took to Instagram to share her condolences after Ethel’s passing, writing, “My mother in law, Ethel Kennedy, Bobby’s mother, passed this morning. It has been my great honor to have shared laughter and love with Ethel.

“Her charisma, wisdom and strength will live on with me in every memory of her. Bobby and I spent many warm nights in Hyannis Port having dinner with her and hearing stories from her extraordinary life. She always made me laugh. She was never too serious except when she needed to be. She dressed to nines with bare feet. She will be missed. My love is with the family,” Hines wrote.

RFK Jr. has not yet publicly acknowledged Ethel’s death.