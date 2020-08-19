Eric Trump: 'Incredibly radical' Dems pushing for 'crazy' policies that would destroy US

The Democratic Party is moving far to the left with “crazy” policies that would destroy the country, said Eric Trump on Wednesday.

“You literally have a party that is calling law enforcement the Gestapo, they’re calling them the KKK. They want to defund the police,” the Trump Organization executive vice president told “Fox & Friends.”

“You have a party that wants socialized medicine, Kamala Harris said –180 million people’s private health care plans gone. You have Biden that wants to increase taxes by $4 trillion – 82% of people, pretty much anybody who pays taxes in this country, would have their tax rate skyrocket.”

WHY PROGRESSIVE DEMS BACKING BIDEN COULD RUN HIM OUT OF OFFICE: REPORT

The same progressive liberals working to elect Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are likely the same people who could run him out of office if things don’t go their way, according to a report.

Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and the Squad aren’t going to kowtow to Biden’s administration if he’s elected in November, a new report in Politico warned Tuesday.

“Joe Biden was just about the last Democrat that progressives wanted as the nominee,” Politico reported. “But now that he’s the one taking on President Donald Trump, they’re working harder to put him in office than they ever did for Hillary Clinton – then planning to give him hell the minute he sets foot in the White House.”

While Politico noted that the Democratic Party’s “left flank” is currently in lockstep with moderate Democrats aiming to oust Trump, in conversations with more than two dozen progressives – many of whom were emboldened after primary wins – the outlet predicted “enormous consequences” regarding the “shape and power” of a Biden administration.

Trump said that the Democratic Party is no longer the party of John F. Kennedy.

“They want to get rid of your First Amendment, they want to give rid of your Second Amendment, they are an incredibly radical party,” Trump said.

“You see them last night on the screen, you see AOC, I mean, these people are crazy, their policies are crazy and would literally destroy this country.”

