An unearthed video of newly-minted New York City Mayor Eric Adams shows him using a racial slur in a talk on policing.

The 2019 video shows Adams speaking to a crowd at the Harlem Business Alliance about his rise through the ranks of the New York Police Department (NYPD).

While speaking to the crowd, Adams uses a racial slur to refer to the White officers he outperformed as he grew his career as a police officer.

“Every day in the police department, I kicked those crackers’ a–, man,” Adams said in the video reviewed by Fox News Digital. “I was unbelievable in the police department.”

“I became a sergeant, a lieutenant, and a captain, you know the story,” Adams also said. “Some people oversell it trying to reinvent me, but the reality is: what I was then is who I am now.”

The mayor’s office did not respond to Fox News Digitals’ request for comment.

The video’s unearthing comes a month after Adams was sworn in as mayor of the Big Apple, replacing widely-panned former Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Adams took a hard stance against his party’s “demonizing” of law enforcement in July, pointing out that few of his fellow Democrats “have ever been part of law enforcement.”

Crime has spiked across America since Adams’ inauguration in January, and New York City has been anything but spared.

Two NYPD officers were killed in the line of duty last month amid the crime spike.