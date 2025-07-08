Eric Adams spotlights Marxist message from Mamdani as New York mayoral rivalry heats up

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has joined in on the criticism of Zohran Mamdani claiming the Democratic Party candidate is too radical to become the Big Apple’s next mayor.

Much of this criticism surrounding Mamdani has stemmed from his history of espousing radical political ideology, often times linked to, or rooted in, communist-style language.

Adams, who ran in 2021 as a Democrat during his first mayoral election but has chosen to run as an Independent this time around, shared a social media post Mamdani put up in 2020 while campaigning for a seat in the New York State Assembly. The post Adams shared included nothing more than the following simple message shared by Mamdani: “Each according to their need, each according to their ability.”

To the less politically-inclined social media user, the message might seem innocuous, but, in reality, it is a direct quote from Karl Marx, a revolutionary socialist who penned the infamous “Communist Manifesto” with fellow socialist political philosopher Friedrich Engels during the late 19th-century.

Adams made this clear in his re-post of Mamdani’s May 2020 quote from Marx.

“– Karl Marx, Author of The Communist Manifesto” Adams captioned in his re-post of Mamdani’s original post that quoted Marx’s writings from his book titled “Critique of the Gotha Program.”

Ever since Mamdani’s shock primary win last month, beating out long-time New York politico and former state governor, Andrew Cuomo, questions have surfaced over whether his views as a self-proclaimed socialist are too radical for someone who wants to be mayor of the largest city in the United States.

Critics have pointed to, for example, comments that Mamdani made at a Young Democratic Socialists of America conference in 2021, during which the then-State Assembly member told attendees not to compromise on goals like “seizing the means of production.”

In a separate video from 2021 published online by The Gravel Institute, Mamdani discusses the need to turn housing from a private commodity to a public one. In the video, he called for luxury condos to be replaced with communal-style living that would include things like shared laundry facilities and food co-ops.

“If we want to end the housing crisis, the solution has to be moving toward the full de-commodification of housing,” Mamdani urged.

Meanwhile, it isn’t just radical comments from Mamdani himself that have been making news, it’s also been comments from his Ivy Leage professor father, who Mamdani credits with helping shape his political views as a young person, according to a New York Times article chronicling Mamdani’s relationship with his parents.

During a 2022 panel discussion hosted by the Asia Society, Mamdani’s father, Mahmood, asserted that America was the “genesis of what we call settler-colonialism” around the world. He also declared that Adolf Hitler drew his inspiration for the Holocaust from Abraham Lincoln.

“With the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln generalized the solution of reservations, they herded American Indians into separate territories,” the older Mamdani, Columbia’s Herbert Lehman professor of government, said. “For the Nazis, this was the inspiration — Hitler realized two things: one, that genocide is doable. It is possible to do genocide, that’s what Hitler realized. Second thing Hitler realized, is that you don’t have to have a common citizenship.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Mamdani and his mayoral campaign for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.