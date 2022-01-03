Eric Adams considers COVID booster mandate for NYC workers

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newly-minted New York City Mayor Eric Adams said his “next move” in office is considering implementing a COVID booster mandate for city workers.

“We’re going to examine the numbers. If we feel we need to get to the place of making that mandatory, we are going to do that,” Adams said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” calling it his administration’s “next move and decision.” “But we’re encouraging them to do that now.”

Adams’ comments came after he released a COVID plan on Thursday that included “immediately” studying whether vaccine mandates would need to include required booster shots.

NYC PRINCIPAL FACING DISCIPLINARY ACTION OVER CLOSING SCHOOL WITHOUT PERMISSION DURING STAFFING CRISIS

“We are at a critical moment in our fight against the pandemic,” Adams said as he released the blueprint.

A spokesman for Adams’ office told Fox News on Monday that there were no additional comments on the matter when asked if health care and private sector workers would also be included in a booster mandate.

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS BLASTED FOR ‘EMBARRASSING EXTENSION’ OF DE BLASIO COVID ORDERS ON DAY ONE

City workers were mandated to get fully vaccinated against the virus in November. While health care workers in the state were required to get the jabs by October and former Mayor Bill de Blasio mandated private sector workers to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 27.

New York City is currently grappling with a surge in coronavirus cases, where the daily average of cases sits at 36,856 as of Sunday, according to the New York Times.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Critics slammed Adams on Twitter over the weekend for embracing many of de Blasio’s virus policies, calling the new mayor “de Blasio 2.0” and said he was “building on a legacy of unscientific, anti-people, commerce-killing policy failures!.”