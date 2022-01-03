FOX Politics 

Eric Adams considers COVID booster mandate for NYC workers

Newly-minted New York City Mayor Eric Adams said his “next move” in office is considering implementing a COVID booster mandate for city workers.

“We’re going to examine the numbers. If we feel we need to get to the place of making that mandatory, we are going to do that,” Adams said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” calling it his administration’s “next move and decision.” “But we’re encouraging them to do that now.”

Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York Governor Kathy Hochul greet each other after Adams is declared victor at his election night party in Brooklyn, New York, U.S. November 2, 2021. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

Adams’ comments came after he released a COVID plan on Thursday that included “immediately” studying whether vaccine mandates would need to include required booster shots.

“We are at a critical moment in our fight against the pandemic,” Adams said as he released the blueprint.

A spokesman for Adams’ office told Fox News on Monday that there were no additional comments on the matter when asked if health care and private sector workers would also be included in a booster mandate.

City workers were mandated to get fully vaccinated against the virus in November. While health care workers in the state were required to get the jabs by October and former Mayor Bill de Blasio mandated private sector workers to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 27.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams speaks during an announcement at Brooklyn Borough Hall. Adams announced his appointments of Lisa Flores as director of the Mayor’s Office of Contract Services and Marjorie Landa as director of the newly-created Mayor’s Office of Risk Management and Compliance. He also said that new COVID pandemic policy will be announced after he takes office on January 1, 2022. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

New York City is currently grappling with a surge in coronavirus cases, where the daily average of cases sits at 36,856 as of Sunday, according to the New York Times.

Critics slammed Adams on Twitter over the weekend for embracing many of de Blasio’s virus policies, calling the new mayor “de Blasio 2.0” and said he was “building on a legacy of unscientific, anti-people, commerce-killing policy failures!.”