Eric Adams blasts pro-life ‘radical extremists,’ says women have ‘right’ to abortions up until day of birth

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams slammed the pro-life movement as “radical” on Saturday and pledged that he would “fight” to ensure there are “no” limitations on abortion.

“Abortion is health care. It’s that simple. And New York City won’t let a group of radical extremists take away health care or any human right without a fight,” Adams tweeted Saturday using the hashtag “BansOffOurBodies.”

PRO-CHOICE ACTIVISTS DESCEND ON DC, VOW TO BE ‘UNGOVERNABLE’ AS THEY PROTEST DRAFT SUPREME COURT OPINION

Adams attended a pro-choice protest in New York City on Saturday and said that he doesn’t believe there should be any limitations on abortion.

“No I do not,” Adams said when asked at the “Bans Off Our Bodies” demonstration in New York City whether there should be any limitations on abortion.

CLARENCE THOMAS SAYS ‘TREMENDOUSLY BAD’ ABORTION DRAFT LEAK CHANGED THE SUPREME COURT ‘FOREVER’

“I think women should have the right to choose their bodies,” Adams said when pressed again about abortions up until the day of birth. “Men should not have that right to choose how a woman should treat their body.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The comments from Adams come as pro-choice protesters are demonstrating across the country in response to a leaked Supreme Court opinion suggesting that Roe v. Wade is on the verge of being struck down.

Recent Fox News polling shows that over half of Americans believe that abortion should be prohibited after 15 weeks of pregnancy.