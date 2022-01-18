NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A political action committee dedicated to helping elect to office female Democratic candidates who support allowing abortion says it will no longer endorse Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., over her opposition to a change in Senate rules.

In a statement released Tuesday, Laphonza Butler, president of Emily’s List, warned that Sinema may “find herself standing alone in the next election” should she not support efforts to change the chamber’s rules so Democrats can pass legislation to overhaul elections.

SINEMA DOUBLES DOWN ON FILIBUSTER SUPPORT, DEALING LIKELY FATAL BLOW TO DEMS’ ELECTION BILLS

“Understanding that access to the ballot box and confidence in election results are critical to our work and our country, we have joined with many others to impress upon Sen. Sinema the importance of the pending voting rights legislation in the Senate,” Butler stated. “So far those concerns have not been addressed.”

Butler said Emily’s List has not “endorsed or contributed to Sen. Sinema since her election in 2018” and insisted that the senator’s decision to “reject the voices of allies, partners and constituents who believe the importance of voting rights outweighs that of an arcane process means she will find herself standing alone in the next election.”

“So, we want to make it clear: if Sen. Sinema can not support a path forward for the passage of this legislation, we believe she undermines the foundations of our democracy, her own path to victory and also the mission of EMILY’s List, and we will be unable to endorse her moving forward,” Butler added.

Last week, Sinema, who has remained unwavering in her support for the filibuster, dealt a blow to efforts by her party to pass two election bills over unified Senate GOP opposition.

Sinema said she will not vote to weaken the Senate’s 60-vote threshold.

“This week’s harried discussions about Senate rules are but a poor substitute for what I believe could have and should have been a thoughtful public debate at any time over the past year,” Sinema said from the Senate floor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week, the House of Representatives passed a bill combining the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act. But it won’t get 60 votes in the Senate, which is split 50-50 on party lines.

A change to the filibuster would require support from all Senate Democrats.

Sinema’s office could not be reached for comment.