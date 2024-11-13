Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to lead Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

President-elect Trump announced that billionaire Elon Musk and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the Department of Government Efficiency.

Trump said that the pair will work together to “dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies.”

“It will become, potentially, ‘The Manhattan Project’ of our time,” the announcement on Tuesday evening said. “Republican politicians have dreamed about the objectives of ‘DOGE’ for a very long time.”

The president-elect said that Musk and Ramaswamy will provide “advice and guidance from outside of Government, and will partner with the White House and Office of Management & Budget to drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before.”

Trump said that the agency will be focused on creating a more efficient U.S. government that looks to make “life better for all Americans.”

“Importantly, we will drive out the massive waste and fraud which exists throughout our annual $6.5 Trillion Dollars of Government Spending. They will work together to liberate our Economy, and make the U.S. Government accountable to ‘WE THE PEOPLE.'” Trump said.

“Their work will conclude no later than July 4, 2026 – A smaller Government, with more efficiency and less bureaucracy, will be the perfect gift to America on the 250th Anniversary of The Declaration of Independence. I am confident they will succeed!”

In a X post, Ramaswamy reacted to his appointment.

“We will not go gently, Elon Musk,” he wrote in the post.

Ramaswamy has been a vocal supporter of Trump after he suspended his presidential campaign in Jan. 24.

In a statement on X, the founder Roivant Sciences, a pharmaceutical company, said that he would be dropping out of the Ohio Senate appointment.

“And yes, this means I’m withdrawing myself from consideration for the pending Senate appointment in Ohio,” he wrote. “Whoever Governor DeWine appoints to JD’s seat has some big shoes to fill. I will help them however I can.”

Similarly, Musk has been a key component to Trump’s campaign – with the tech entrepreneur crisscrossing key battleground states leading up to the 2024 election.

In response to his position in Trump’s White House, Musk wrote: “Threat to democracy? Nope, threat to BUREAUCRACY!!!”

The world’s richest man, who said he voted for former Democratic presidential candidates including President Biden in the past, endorsed Trump this summer following the first assassination attempt on the 45th president on July 13.

The slew of Trump Cabinet positions came quickly after the president-elect’s landslide victory against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump has selected top Republicans, with the president-elect expected to select Florida Sen. Marco Rubio to serve as his Secretary of State and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as secretary of Homeland Security.

