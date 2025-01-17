Elon Musk slated to speak at Trump pre-inauguration rally: report

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is slated to speak at President-elect Donald Trump’s pre-inauguration rally on Sunday, according to a new report.

Musk, who is poised to lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) once Trump takes office, will provide remarks during Trump’s “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C., NBC News reports.

Other speakers on the agenda for the event include Vice President-elect JD Vance, conservative media personality Megyn Kelly, as well as members of Trump’s immediate family.

The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Musk, who donated millions of dollars to Trump’s presidential campaign, has cozied up to Trump and spoken at official events with the incoming president. For example, Musk delivered remarks at a Trump campaign rally in October at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Musk is also expected to influence the incoming administration and is spearheading efforts with tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to slash government spending under DOGE.

DOGE, which is not a federal government agency, aims to eliminate government spending, waste and streamline efficiency and operations.

It is seeking to cut $2 trillion from the federal government budget through efforts to slash spending, government programs and the federal workforce.

However, Musk recently said eliminating $2 trillion from the federal budget might be too ambitious, and that it was more realistic to cut $1 trillion.

“I think we’ll try for $2 trillion. I think that’s like the best-case outcome,” Musk said during tech trade show CES this month in Las Vegas. “But I do think that you kind of have to have some overage. I think if we try for $2 trillion, we’ve got a good shot at getting $1 [trillion].”