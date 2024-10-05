Elon Musk: LA residents recoil at mention of Trump’s name

Billionaire business tycoon Elon Musk quipped in a post on X that when he mentions former President Donald Trump in Los Angeles, people recoil in response.

“If I bring up Trump in LA, people react like they got shot with a dart containing rabies and crystal meth,” Musk wrote, adding the face with tears of joy emoji.

The post has earned more than 25 million views so far, as well as scads of comments.

GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah replied, “Maybe that’s because they’re already rabid and high on meth.”

“LOL,” Fox News contributor Sara Carter wrote when responding to Musk’s comments, “Californian’s [sic] often behave this way even when you don’t mention Trump – it’s in the water.”

In another recent post, Musk joked that the planet “will literally explode if DJT loses!” adding in a followup tweet, “But, seriously, Trump must win or America is in deep trouble.”

Musk, a celebrity business magnate who has endorsed the Republican presidential hopeful during the 2024 election cycle, is slated to attend a Trump campaign rally on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, where the former president was nearly assassinated in July.

“I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” Musk tweeted in July on the heels of the shocking attempt on the prominent politician’s life.

In a press release last week, the Trump campaign noted, “President Donald J. Trump will return to Butler, Pennsylvania to hold a rally on the very same ground where he came within a quarter of an inch of losing his life less than three months ago.”

In addition to backing Trump, Musk has been a vociferous critic of the Democratic Party.

In a post last month he asserted, “The reason the Democratic Party is so soft on criminals is that criminals vote overwhelmingly Democrat – they don’t want to offend their customers!” Musk continued, claiming that the “Democrat Party is literally the party of criminals.”

Musk suggested in a July tweet that, “the Democratic Party has moved so far left that the Republican Party is now closest to the center.”