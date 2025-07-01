Elon Musk indicates he’ll donate to Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican who has been excoriated by Trump

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Business tycoon Elon Musk indicated that he will donate to Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

Massie, a fiscal hawk who was one of the two House Republicans who voted against the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that cleared the House of Representatives in May, also labeled President Donald Trump’s strikes against Iran last month as “not Constitutional.”

“Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame! And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth,” Musk declared in a post on X.

Former Rep. Justin Amash replied by urging Musk to back Massie.

“Please support @RepThomasMassie. The establishment is working to primary him because he’s a genuine fiscal conservative and opposes the Big, Bloated Scam,” Amash wrote.

“I will,” Musk replied.

Musk also responded to an individual who wrote, “I donated again to @RepThomasMassie’s re-election campaign. Who’s next?”

“Me,” Musk answered.

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Tuesday morning, Massie said, “Elon’s purchase of Twitter and cultivation of the X platform for free speech has already helped my cause immensely. It’s allowed me to bypass conventional media to refute the lies of both political parties and to provide transparency about how Congress works and what’s actually inside of the bills we vote on.

“Exposing the worst parts of the Big Beautiful Bill and reasserting Congressional War Powers has recently earned me the ire of the swamp and a fight for my re-election, but my re-election isn’t really about either of those issues specifically,” Massie continued. “It’s a referendum on whether members of Congress can think and act independently based on what’s best for the country, or whether all members of congress must be reduced to rubber stamps for their respective political parties and swampy special interests.

“I’m extremely thankful to have Elon Musk’s financial assistance to continue my mission as an independent voice in Congress for my constituents,” the congressman concluded.

Trump excoriated Massie in a June 22 Truth Social post, calling him a “pathetic LOSER” and declaring “we will have a wonderful American Patriot running against him in the Republican Primary, and I’ll be out in Kentucky campaigning really hard.”

Trump also targeted Massie in Truth Social posts on June 23 and 24.

But the House Republican has been hauling in campaign cash.

“My campaign is fueled by the grassroots donors on this map; 3,417 of you donated $308,665 last week. Thank you!” Massie declared in a Monday post on his campaign account on X.