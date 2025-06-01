Elon Musk denies taking ketamine in X reply to bizarre spoon balancing video

Elon Musk confirmed on Saturday he is not taking ketamine, an anesthetic drug, after suspicious reports from news outlets and a bizarre video of Musk playing with a spoon at dinner resurfaced online.

The video, filmed in March, appears to show the 53-year-old tech mogul balancing spoons at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Watch the video—even the Secret Service looks embarrassed,” the account wrote in the post.

“I’m not on ketamine ffs,” Musk replied.

The public response comes days after a New York Times report claimed Musk “juggled drugs and family drama” while on the campaign trail.

NYT reporters alleged Musk overused ketamine, leading to bladder issues.

The report also cited erratic behavior, which supporters have attributed to his Asperger’s diagnosis.

In a White House news conference on Friday, Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Musk in the Oval Office about the scathing report.

Before Doocy could finish asking his question, Musk sarcastically shot back, “Oh, wait, wait, wait. Is the New York Times… is that the same publication that got a Pulitzer Prize for false reporting on Russiagate? Is it the same organization?”

Doocy replied, “I’ve got to check my Pulitzer counter.”

Musk interjected, “it is,” and President Donald Trump, sitting beside Musk, agreed.

“I think the judge has ruled against New York Times for their lies about the Russiagate hoax, and that they might have to give back that Pulitzer Prize,” Musk countered. “That New York Times? Let’s move on.”

Musk could not immediately be reached by Fox News Digital for comment.