Elon Musk blasts Google over omission of Trump assassination search suggestions

Billionaire Elon Musk suggested that Google’s omission of search functions for the assassination attempt against former President Trump may be improper.

Musk took to social media to highlight that Google Search’s autocomplete feature omitted results relating to the July 13 shooting. Google has denied taking any action to limit the results.

“Wow, Google has a search ban on President Donald Trump.” Musk wrote. “Election interference?”

“They’re getting themselves into a lot of trouble if they interfere with the election,” he wrote in a follow-up post.

NY BALLOT INITIATIVE COULD BLOCK PARENTS FROM SAY IN CHILD’S TRANS SURGERY, CRITICS WARN IN FIERY CAMPAIGN

A Google spokesperson told FOX Business that there was no “manual action taken on these predictions.”

META ADDING AI DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENT FOR 2024 ELECTION ADS

“Our systems have protections against Autocomplete predictions associated with political violence, which were working as intended prior to this horrific event occurring,” the spokesperson wrote. “We’re working on improvements to ensure our systems are more up to date.”

Screenshots from Google showed recommended search results of the failed assassination of former President Reagan and the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand, whose death sparked World War I, the shooting of Bob Marley and the failed attempt on former President Ford.

GOOGLE TO REQUIRE POLITICAL ADS TO DISCLOSE USE OF AI DURING 2024 ELECTION CYCLE

Even the keywords “Trump assassination attempt” yielded no additional terms from Google, according to users.

“Big Tech is trying to interfere in the election AGAIN to help Kamala Harris,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X. “We all know this is intentional election interference from Google. Truly despicable.”

Google’s spokesperson went on to say the autocomplete feature is “just a tool to help people save time” and they can still search for anything they want.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Following this terrible act, people turned to Google to find high quality information – we connected them with helpful results, and will continue to do so,” the company said.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.