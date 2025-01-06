Elon Musk-backed bill to deport illegal immigrants convicted of sex crimes to get House vote

EXCLUSIVE: The House is poised to vote next week on a bill that would mandate the deportation of illegal immigrants who are found guilty of sex crimes.

The legislation saw enthusiastic support just days ago from billionaire Elon Musk, who criticized the Democrats who previously opposed it.

The Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act was first introduced by Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., last year and passed the House with bipartisan support. All Republican lawmakers voted for the bill, along with 51 House Democrats.

Because it was not taken up by the formerly Democrat-controlled Senate, however, Mace introduced the bill again on Friday to start the process again in the new 119th Congress.

“Let’s get it passed through both chambers of Congress this go around,” Mace wrote on social media over the weekend.

Two sources told Fox News Digital that House GOP leaders intend to hold another vote on it next week, which would come just days before President-elect Trump’s inauguration.

It’s one of several border security and other conservative policy bills introduced by House Republicans on Friday — the first day of the 119th Congress.

Over the weekend, Musk called for challengers to the Democrats who voted against the bill in September.

“There is no excuse. Please post the list of people who opposed this law and want to keep illegals who are convicted sex offenders in America,” Musk wrote on X in response to a conservative influencer discussing the bill. “They all need to be voted out of office. Every one of them.”

GOP lawmakers are signaling that they want to waste no time in enacting their agenda after the November election saw Republicans retain the House while also taking the White House and Senate.

In addition to Mace bringing her bill back, Reps. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Mike Collins, R-Ga., also reintroduced their own legislation that passed the House last year but did not see a Senate vote.

Roy introduced a bill mandating proof of citizenship in the voter registration process, while Collins is leading legislation to direct federal immigration authorities to issue detainers and take custody of illegal aliens who commit theft-related crimes, such as shoplifting, as defined by state and local law.

The latter bill is expected to be up for another House vote this week.