Elon Musk agrees with Ron Paul’s call to ‘ELIMINATE foreign aid’

Billionaire business tycoon Elon Musk, who President-elect Donald Trump tapped to lead the new cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), agreed with former Rep. Ron Paul’s suggestion that the U.S. should end foreign aid.

“Here’s an easy one for @DOGE !” Paul declared in a post on X. “ELIMINATE foreign aid!”

“It’s taking money from the poor and middle class in the US and giving it to the rich in poor countries – with a cut to the facilitators in between! Americans don’t want their government to borrow more money to spend on foreign aid. Besides, it is the immoral transfer of wealth and is unconstitutional,” Paul asserted.

“@DOGE will address this with full transparency for the American people,” Musk replied.

Responding to someone else who posted about Paul’s call to eliminate foreign aid, Musk declared, “Ron is not wrong.”

Vivek Ramaswamy, another DOGE leader, responded to Paul’s post, writing, “Much of U.S. foreign aid *isn’t even authorized* by Congress.”

Musk and Ramaswamy were both tapped by Trump to work together on DOGE, which the president-elect said in a statement last month “will provide advice and guidance from outside of Government, and will partner with the White House and Office of Management & Budget to drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before.”

Musk and Ramaswamy have indicated that they believe funding for non-governmental organizations should be examined.

“We need to scrutinize U.S. government funding of ‘non-government organizations,'” Ramaswamy noted in a post on X. “It’s an oxymoron that represents a waste of taxpayer dollars, but the real problem runs deeper: Americans deserve transparency on opaque foreign aid & nonprofit groups abetting our own border crisis.”

“Absolutely,” Musk agreed.