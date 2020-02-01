Elizabeth Warren hits 1 million individual donors, as Iowa caucuses loom

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., announced Saturday that her 2020 campaign had hit one million individual donors by the end of January — something her campaign called a “powerful moment” just days before the Iowa caucuses.

“Last week, we received our three millionth donation, and before we closed the books on January’s FEC [Federal Election Commission] deadline last night, we hit another huge milestone: one million individual donors have donated to this grassroots movement,” she said in an email to supporters. “This is a powerful moment for our campaign.”

DEMOCRACY 2020 DIGEST: BLOOMBERG WHO GAVE BIG TO DNC, GETS CONTROVERSIAL BOOST FROM PARTY

The upbeat email came after she had made a last-minute plea to donors earlier this week, saying that she was behind the goal to meet a $3.5 million goal by Friday.

“We have some bad news,” Warren’s campaign wrote in an email to supporters late Tuesday night. “We fell short of our daily goal yesterday, which means we’re already pacing behind to meet our goal of $3.5 million by the FEC deadline on Friday.”

New FEC data show that Warren’s presidential campaign spent more than $33 million in the final three months of 2019. But that’s $12 million more than the $21.2 million the senator brought in during the fourth quarter of fundraising.

The progressive standard-bearer from Massachusetts started the quarter with $25.7 million cash on hand and ended the year with $13.7 million in her campaign coffers. Jan. 31 is the date that the presidential campaigns had to file their fourth-quarter reports to the FEC.

With the calendar moving from 2019 to 2020, the presidential campaigns now have to file monthly reports on the fundraising figures. Friday was the final day of the January period, and the campaigns have 20 days to report their numbers.

WARREN ENDS 2019 WITH DIP IN FUNDRAISING

The campaign had struck an optimistic note earlier in January when Warren strategist Joe Rospars wrote on Twitter that “January 2020 has been the best fundraising start to any month of our campaign so far.”

She has previously used questions about fundraising to argue that she is running a grassroots campaign.

“I didn’t spend one single minute selling access to my time to millionaires and billionaires,” she told Fox News at the beginning of the year. “I did this grassroots all across the country. And I’m proud of the grassroots army that we’ve built.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The RealClearPolitics voting averages show Warren in fourth place in Iowa, trailing both Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg. The Iowa caucuses are on Monday.

Warren was given a significant boost last week when she received the endorsement of the Des Moines Register.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and Fox Business Network’s Megan Henney contributed to this report.