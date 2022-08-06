Elizabeth Warren blasts GOP’s ‘political gamesmanship’ after Dems reportedly ditch COVID tests for key vote

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren dismissed reports that Democrats are foregoing coronavirus testing in order to allow the maximum number of senators to vote for the party’s social spending and taxation bill on Saturday night.

“No. And oh, please,” Warren said when asked if she was told not to test for COVID in order to participate in Saturday’s “Vote-a-Rama.” “The Republicans are concerned about Democrats showing up with COVID, the Republicans who wouldn’t wear masks. The Republicans who wouldn’t test, the Republicans who tested positive and still showed up. I’m telling you, they just know no limits on their political gamesmanship.”

Warren’s comments come amid rumblings that Democrats eased coronavirus testing in order to make sure all senators would be present to pass the Inflation Reduction Act as part of a marathon voting schedule set to take place throughout the night on Saturday.

The reports have drawn criticism from Republicans on social media including from Congressman Thomas Massie.

REPUBLICANS PROMISE VOTE-A-RAMA ‘HELL’ AS MANCHIN, SINEMA ADVANCE DEM SOCIAL SPENDING AND TAX BILL

“On the same day Biden tests positive for COVID he says he’s coming to Kentucky, while Senate democrats admit they’re not testing themselves for COVID, because they will come to work even if they’re COVID positive,” Massie tweeted. “End the emergency declaration, the PREP Act, and all mandates!”

HOUSE REPUBLICANS PREP FIGHT AGAINST DEMS’ SOCIAL SPENDING AND TAX BILL AS SENATE MOVES TO PASS

A vote to move ahead on Democrats’ social spending and taxation bill passed Saturday evening, setting up floor debate followed by a marathon vote-a-rama, before a final vote on the legislation that’s expected sometime Sunday.

The vote total was 51-50, with Vice-President Kamala Harris breaking a tie.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was not expected that Harris would be needed, because several Republicans were out of town and missed votes that happened earlier Saturday. But all of the GOP members made it back to town by the end of the Saturday evening vote.

“What will vote-a-rama be like? It will be like hell,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said in a press conference Thursday. “They deserve this. As much as I admire Joe Manchin and Sinema for standing up to the radical left at times, they’re empowering legislation that will make the average person’s life more difficult.”

Fox News’ Tyler Olsen contributed to this report