Elizabeth Warren: Biden's response to Tara Reade claims 'credible and convincing'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., doubled down on her support for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday despite allegations that he sexually assaulted a staffer when he was a senator.

“I appreciate the reports of what Miss Reade said. I saw the interview with Vice President Biden,” Warren said, referring to Biden’s appearances on MSNBC where he insisted the incident — in which then-29-year-old Tara Reade alleges Biden forcefully kissed her while he put his hands under her clothing and penetrated her with his fingers — “never happened.”

BIDEN AGAIN DENIES TARA READE SEXUAL-ASSAULT CLAIM: ‘IT NEVER HAPPENED. PERIOD.’

After remaining largely silent after the allegations first surfaced — including a 1993 tape of “Larry King Live” where Reade’s mother called in to anonymously talk about an issue her daughter was having with a high profile member of the Senate but does not specifically name Biden — the former vice president sat for two interviews with MSNBC in recent days and vehemently denied the accusations, which have proved an impediment to his run for the White House.

“I appreciate that the vice president took a lot of questions, tough questions,” Warren said on Monday, adding that Biden has faced the allegations “directly and respectfully.”

“I support the vice president, I support his campaign, and I’m proud to endorse him for president,” she said.

A former opponent on the campaign trail, Warren may be on the short list of Biden’s picks for vice president, although he is unlikely to announce his running mate until July.

Still, the scandal has not waned support from political female powerhouses such as Warren, Hillary Clinton, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who have waived off Reade’s account as false. The allegations have created a conundrum for both Biden — who has promoted himself as a longtime advocate for women’s rights — as well as other female leaders who have been vocal that women should be believed, especially in light of the #MeToo movement.