Elizabeth Warren, 73, announces Senate re-election campaign

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., announced plans to run for re-election on Monday. The 73-year-old has held her Senate seat since 2012.

Warren made the announcement on Twitter early Monday, releasing a slick campaign ad of Massachusetts voters singing her praises. Warren’s announcement puts to bed any latent speculation that she could mount a challenge to President Biden if he runs again in 2024.

“We’ve won some big victories for working families in Massachusetts and across the country, but there’s a lot more to do. So today I’m making it official: I’m running for re-election to keep up the fight,” Warren announced on Twitter.

“Across Massachusetts, Elizabeth makes sure we have a choice,” one voter says in the video.

“Elizabeth doesn’t f*** around. She’s always in our corner,” says another.

Warren fed some speculation that she may be planning a repeat presidential campaign in February when she declined to endorse Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for 2024.

Warren stopped short of endorsing Harris as Biden’s 2024 running mate during a January interview on Boston Public Radio. The radio host asked the senator if Harris should be Biden’s running mate if he were to run for re-election in 2024.

“I really want to defer to what makes Biden comfortable on his team,” Warren said. “I’ve known Kamala for a long time. I like Kamala. I knew her back when she was an attorney general and I was still teaching, and we worked on the housing crisis together, so we go way back. But they need — they have to be a team, and my sense is they are — I don’t mean that by suggesting I think there are any problems. I think they are.”

Warren later backed away from the comments, however, saying she fully supports a Biden-Harris ticket.

“I fully support the president’s and vice president’s re-election together and never intended to imply otherwise,” Warren told GBH News in February. “They’re a terrific team with a strong record of delivering for working families.”

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.