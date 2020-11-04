Election uncertainty is result of 'war on reality': Dave Rubin

Tuesday’s election results are a “major blow” to the mainstream media and Big Tech, which created uncertainty and division amid the coronavirus pandemic, Dave Rubin argued Wednesday.

The “Don’t Burn This Book” author told “Fox & Friends” every legal vote needs to be counted, but “we don’t want votes to be counted if they are suddenly magically appearing right now.”

“We really are in a war on reality at this point, that depending on what news you watch, depending on what Twitter feeds you follow, and what pundits you follow, you’re going to see the world in a very different spot and in a certain way it seems like this was exactly how it was all going to end, ” said the host of “The Rubin Report.”

Instead of a clear winner Tuesday night for the presidential election, Rubin said the American people are left with a “mucky, murky, nothingness,” having to rely on and trust states to do the right thing.

The Trump supporter points out that Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Shapiro said Joe Biden was going to win the state after all the votes were counted.

“I mean the attorney general was saying it before Election Day, so we’re sort of left with this, ‘oh, can you trust the institutions?’ I’m not so sure anymore,” Rubin said, “and then, of course, it goes without saying we don’t have a mainstream media network that anyone trusts, and in many ways, this election was far more of a referendum on that than it was even about Trump or Biden.”

Mainstream media, Rubin points out, was projecting Biden to win in a blowout.

“Let’s remember, last time the pollsters and the mainstream media got pretty much everything wrong and this time they got it wrong again,” Rubin said.

He anticipates the election being decided by the courts with several key battleground states still too close to call.

“I just don’t know how long the average person can tolerate this,” Rubin said. “People have big enough problems between work and the pandemic and the economy and everything else.”