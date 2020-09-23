Election software firm Tyler Technologies discloses system hack: Report

Tyler Technologies, a software vendor whose products are used to display state and local election results, disclosed a security breach involving its internal phone systems on Wednesday, according to a report.

The company said in an email to clients that it had experienced a “security incident involving unauthorized access to our internal phone and information technology systems,” according to Reuters, which obtained a copy of the notice. Tyler Technologies said an “unknown third party” was responsible for the breach.

Tyler Technologies representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

The software company’s website was offline as of Wednesday evening. In a notice to readers, Tyler Technologies said it was “aware of the issue” and “working to bring the site back online.”

Based in Plano, Texas, Tyler Technologies offers a variety of services to governments at the state and local level, including tax software, emergency management systems and election-related products. The company’s software is used to display election results.

Company officials said they did not believe the system breach had impacted Tyler clients.

Voting security has emerged as a major source of concern ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Earlier this week, FBI and Department of Homeland Security officials warned that foreign hackers might attempt to spread misinformation about election results.

The agencies said the hackers could attempt to “exploit the time required to certify and announce elections’ results” amid delays related to the coronavirus pandemic and an expected increase in mail-in ballots.

“State and local officials typically require several days to weeks to certify elections’ final results in order to ensure every legally cast vote is accurately counted,” the agencies said. “The increased use of mail-in ballots due to COVID-19 protocols could leave officials with incomplete results on election night.”