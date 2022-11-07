ELECTION DAY: What time do polls open and close across the nation?

Here is Fox News Digital’s guide to when polls close and open across the country on Election Day.

A number of states conduct their elections primarily by mail, however voters can still vote in person within the timeframe polls are open if they choose to do so.

Make sure to check with your local election officials for any changes to poll opening and closing times, or for updated voting location information or additional variations not listed.

What time do polls open on Election Day?

Here are the times that polls open on Election Day (all times are local to the state).

5:00 a.m.

Vermont (Poll openings range, but begin at 5:00 a.m.)

6:00 a.m.

Arizona

Connecticut

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine (Poll openings range, but begin at 6:00 a.m.)

Missouri

New Jersey

New York

Virginia

6:30 a.m.

North Carolina

Ohio

West Virginia

7:00 a.m.

Alabama

Alaska

California

Colorado

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Iowa

Kansas

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota (Poll openings range, but begin at 7:00 a.m.)

Mississippi

Montana (Poll openings range, but begin at 7:00 a.m.)

Nevada

New Mexico

North Dakota (Poll openings range, but begin at 7:00 a.m.)

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

Wyoming

7:30 a.m.

Arkansas

8:00 a.m.

Idaho

Nebraska

Variations

New Hampshire — Polls must open by 11:00 a.m.

Oregon — Polling times depend on the hours of operation of local municipal offices.

Tennessee — Polling times are set by each individual county.

Washington — County voting centers are open during regular business hours for 18 days through Election Day.

What time do polls close on Election Day?

Here are the times that polls close on Election Day (all times are local to the state).

6 p.m.

Indiana

Kentucky

7 p.m.

Alabama

Arizona

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Kansas

Mississippi

Missouri

Nevada

New Mexico

North Dakota (Poll closings range, but begin at 7:00 p.m.)

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Texas

Vermont

Virginia

Wyoming

7:30 p.m.

Arkansas

North Carolina

Ohio

West Virginia

8 p.m.

Alaska

California

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Idaho

Iowa

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana

Nebraska

New Jersey

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Utah

Washington

Wisconsin

9:00 p.m.

New York

Variations

New Hampshire — Poll closing times vary, but cannot be before 7:00 p.m.

Tennessee — Polling locations close at 7:00 p.m. if in Central Time Zone, and 8:00 p.m. if in Eastern Time Zone.