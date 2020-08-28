Elderly couple harassed in DC protests on GOP convention's last night

“Boo!” the tall, mask-clad White man yelled, walking directly up to an elderly couple exiting a Republican National Convention event held on White House grounds on Thursday.

He took a quick step toward the woman — coming within inches — and thrust his middle fingers close to her face.

“F–k you! F–k you!” others shouted on megaphones in the background of a Twitter video from The Washington Examiner’s Tim Carney as the procession of attendees filed out of the White House grounds.

“Intimidating an elderly couple …That’s below the belt,” one Twitter user remarked.

Other Twitter posts show individuals holding up Biden 2020 flags and signs calling for “revolution.” Carney said he heard a few “All cops are bastards” chants.

Although noting that protesters were more “festive” than angry, he pointed out: “This is as much an anti-Trump rally as it is a BLM rally.”

Carney was following protesters with the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of Friday’s March on Washington, where thousands are expected to gather for the 57th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington.

The march comes on the heels of two weeks of national political conventions and the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Kenosha, Wis., Black man.

A new wave of protests in Kenosha turned violent Tuesday when 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly opened fire on men who appeared to be chasing him, killing two and wounding another.

On Thursday, Rittenhouse was charged with offenses including first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, first-degree intentional homicide, and possession of a dangerous weapon in addition to his initial first-degree homicide charge.

Almost 900 miles away, hundreds gathered at what was recently named Black Lives Matter Plaza as Trump accepted the Republican presidential nomination in a ceremony on White House grounds.

Other viral videos in the last couple of days show protesters interrupting diners around the capital, shouting: “No justice, no peace” and “White silence is violence!”

According to DCist, by 8 p.m. confrontations between police and protesters escalated as the band Long Live GoGo attempted to drown out the convention’s fireworks display.

Police made a string of arrests after protesters yelled and flung water bottles at them. At least one protester was seen grabbing an officer’s bike, and a brawl ensued.

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul tweeted that he felt like he could have been killed walking back to his hotel.

“Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob,” he wrote.

The senator told “Fox & Friends” Friday morning that the incident was “horrific” and called for the FBI to make arrests and conduct an investigation into what he believes is “interstate criminal traffic.”

“I believe there are going to be people who are involved with the attack on us that actually were paid to come here, are not from Washington, D.C., and are sort of paid to be anarchists,” he said. “This is disturbing because really, if you’re inciting a riot, that’s a crime, but if you’re paying someone to incite a riot, that person needs to go to jail as well.”

“They were inciting a riot, and they would have killed us had the police not been there,” the senator stated.