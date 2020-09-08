'Economic renaissance' is turning presidential race in Trump's favor, claims Steve Cortes

The strength of the economy and the likelihood of continued growth will be the top issue on voters minds’ in November, Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser Steve Cortes told “Bill Hemmer Reports” Tuesday.

Cortes added that any momentum in the race between Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden “is clearly going our way right now. Public and private polling shows us that.

FBN: US EMPLOYERS HIRE 1.4 MILLION IN AUGUST AS UNEMPLOYMENT RATE FALLS SHARPLY

“I think the reason the momentum is going our way is because of the economic momentum in this country right now,” Cortes told host Bill Hemmer. “There is an economic renaissance afoot in this country right now.

“That’s not just my opinion, that’s what the economic data tells us — especially [with] the blockbuster jobs report that we just got on Friday to kick off Labor Day weekend. This kind of momentum in the economy augurs for President Trump’s win.”

Cortes dismissed concerns that Democrats in key swing states have outpaced Republicans in requests for vote-by-mail ballots and suggested that the president’s supporters would make up for that disparity at the polls on Election Day.

“I have yet to see a Biden flag fly behind a single boat or a single pickup truck and yet I see that [for Trump] on the roads and waterways all over this country,” he said, referring to the “flotillas” of Trump voters seen throughout the summer.

“I’m optimistic that our crowd is going to show up [to the polls], I think, largely in person,” Cortes added. “We believe in absentee ballot-by-mail, but … we are going to defy the skeptics and defy the critics. It’s because of the economy, number one.”