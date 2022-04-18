‘Easter Bunny’ whisks Biden away as he starts discussing Afghanistan: video

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A person dressed in an Easter Bunny costume broadsided President Biden Monday afternoon as he was answering a reporter’s questions on Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Thomas C. Dillon, a former political adviser to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, shared a clip of the bizarre encounter on his Twitter page Monday.



As the White House Easter Egg Roll was underway, Biden could be seen off to the side talking to a reporter.

“Pakistan should not, and Afghanistan should be…” President Biden can be heard saying before the “Easter Bunny” approaches.

“Oh, the Easter Bunny!” someone can be heard saying off-camera.

The Easter Bunny gives the president a big wave to usher him away as a visibly annoyed Biden appears caught off guard. He was reportedly needed to kick of another round of the egg-rolling competition by blowing a whistle.

“Joe Biden quickly interrupted by the Easter Bunny after he starts to comment on #Afghanistan and #Pakistan at the White House #EasterEggRoll,” Dillon tweeted.

It remains unclear who was inside the bunny outfit.