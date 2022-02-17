Durham probe: 46 Republican senators urge DOJ to remain independent

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Special Counsel John Durham must have prosecutorial independence and all the resources necessary to complete his investigation into the origins of the Russia probe, GOP senators said Wednesday in a letter to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., authored the letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland that was signed by 45 other GOP senators, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. The senators call on Garland to provide assurances that Durham’s work can continue, especially after a new court filing revealed Hillary Clinton‘s presidential campaign allegedly paid a technology company to “infiltrate” servers belonging to Trump Tower and the White House to compile dirt on former President Trump related to Russia.

“Special Counsel Durham continues to uncover alarming information related to the origins of the FBI investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections,” the senators wrote to Garland.

“Those findings include the highly concerning, and potentially criminal, manipulation and exploitation of federal law enforcement resources to target American citizens, including a presidential candidate, based upon fabricated evidence that had been procured and disseminated by individuals closely connected with a rival political campaign,” the senators continued.

Scott has previously demanded accountability from Clinton’s campaign for allegedly spying on Trump.

“They spied, and they lied,” Scott said Tuesday at the Capitol. “We need accountability. We need accountability for the Clinton campaign.”

Durham revealed in a court filing on Feb. 11 that techies working for the Clinton campaign were mining internet servers and data at the White House and Trump Tower for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Trump. They were trying to establish an “inference” and “narrative” about Trump and Russia, the court filing said.

For her part, Clinton has said the latest Durham filing is a “fake scandal” drummed up by Fox News and Trump.

“Trump & Fox are desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones,” Clinton tweeted Wednesday. “So it’s a day that ends in Y.”

“The more his misdeeds are exposed, the more they lie,” Clinton tweeted, linking out to a piece published in Vanity Fair. “For those interested in reality, here’s a good debunking of their latest nonsense.”

Former Attorney General Bill Barr appointed then-U.S. Attorney from Connecticut John Durham in 2019 to investigate the origins of the FBI’s original Russia probe, or Crossfire Hurricane, which began in July 2016, through the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller in May 2017, shortly after Mueller completed his years-long investigation into whether his campaign colluded or coordinated with the Russians to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Mueller found that Russians indeed interfered in the 2016 presidential election through a disinformation social media campaign and by hacking Democratic and Clinton campaign emails and publicly disseminating those materials through WikiLeaks. Mueller’s 448-page report identified links between Russians and Trump associates but ultimately did not establish that the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.

Garland had previously said that Durham’s work will continue. In an October congressional hearing, Garland told lawmakers that Durham is “still in action” investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia probe.

DOJ did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the GOP senators’ letter.

