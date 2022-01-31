close

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., on Sunday defended President Biden for announcing last week that his nomination for the U.S. Supreme Court would be a Black woman.

After Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement, Biden last week promised to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Durbin, who will oversee the confirmation process as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, declined to comment on which of Biden’s nominees he personally favored.

“I’m going to trust his judgment on this,” Durbin told ABC host George Stephanopoulos Sunday. “I don’t want to put the finger on the scale for any one of the nominees.”

Potential nominees on Biden’s shortlist include U.S. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner – the sister of Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams – and U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs, the choice floated to the president by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.