Driving under the influence: Pelosi’s mega-millionaire husband could have saved thousands by calling an Uber

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s mega-millionaire husband allegedly drove under the influence of alcohol in Napa County, California, on Saturday night instead of calling an Uber or taxi, resulting in a car crash and thousands of dollars for his bail following his arrest on suspicion of drunk driving.

The California Highway Patrol said Paul Pelosi, 82, was driving a 2021 Porsche that was hit by a 2014 Jeep as Pelosi’s car tried to cross State Route 29 in Napa, according to multiple reports.

Neither of the drivers in the crash was injured, and an investigation is ongoing, the CHP said.

Paul Pelosi was arrested at 11:44 p.m. and charged with driving with a blood-alcohol level of .08 or higher as well as driving under the influence of alcohol, both misdemeanors. He was booked into Napa Valley Detention Center at 4:13 a.m. on Sunday with bail set at $5,000 and released at 7:26 a.m., according to Napa County records.

Speaker Pelosi, D-Calif., is one of the wealthiest members of Congress, with a net worth of at least $114 million, according to her 2018 personal financial disclosure. Paul Pelosi has accumulated more than $100 million from his San Francisco-based venture capital firm, Financial Leasing Services, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

It is unclear whether, before the crash, Pelosi was headed to the vineyard that he and Speaker Pelosi owned as recently as last year. However, if he was leaving Napa to travel to San Francisco, where the Pelosi family owns multiple properties, and had chosen Uber instead of driving, it would have cost approximately $103.90. A Black SUV for the ride, Uber’s most expensive option, would have cost only $329.54. There are also several hotel options in the Napa area that start around $150.

A first-time drunken driving offense can cost a driver upwards of $10,000 in fines and legal fees, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The NHTSA estimates that 32 people in the U.S. die every day in drunken-driving related crashes, or one person every 45 minutes.

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), an average drunken driver has driven drunk over 80 times before their first arrest.

Nancy Pelosi, who has been married to her husband since 1963 and has five children with him, was in Rhode Island Saturday delivering the commencement address at Brown University.

“The speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” her spokesperson told Fox News on Sunday.