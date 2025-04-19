Drag queen group mocks Jesus, Christianity in Easter show marketed to kids

A San Francisco drag queen group called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a self-professed “order of queer and trans nuns,” is sparking controversy in the days leading up to their annual transgender Easter event.

This year’s event, which is being called “No Easter without the T,” is meant to honor transgenderism and features a children’s Easter egg hunt and a costume contest encouraging attendees to come dressed in drag as “Hunky Jesus and Foxy Mary.”

The event’s invitation poster includes a depiction of a tattooed “Jesus” surrounded by men in drag. Pictures posted from the event in previous years include men dressed as Jesus in high heels, dresses and minimal clothing, and holding signs that say “can I get a gaymen?” and “Haus of Jesus.”

According to the group’s website, past winners of the contest include “Barbie’s Ken Jesus”, “Historically Accurate Jesus,” “Transgender Maria de Guadalupe,” “Pro-Choice Mary” and “Black Woman as God.”

Libs of Tiktok, a popular conservative social media account, slammed the event, especially calling attention to the drag group for encouraging children to attend while simultaneously admitting that “parents are advised that some may find the latter portion of the show inappropriate for young children.”

“They literally say that their show is inappropriate for children while still encouraging children to attend,” said Libs of TikTok.

“Disgusting,” commented Catholic Vote senior advisor Steve Cortes, adding, “The ruling class abides bigotry, as long as it’s targeted against faithful Christians generally, & Catholics specifically.”

Logan Church, political director of CatholicVote, told Fox News Digital the group is “disgusted, though sadly not surprised.”

“The so-called ‘Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’ have made it their mission to mock Christianity with open hostility, and this blasphemous Easter event is just the latest example,” he said.

“This is not bold, it’s not brave, and it’s certainly not art. Its bigotry dressed in costume, and Americans are right to be outraged,” he went on. “Let’s be clear: Sacrilege is not a religion, and it is not protected under the banner of religious freedom. While we live in a country that defends free speech, that does not mean Christians are required to sit silently while our faith is ridiculed. We have every right, and every reason, to push back.”