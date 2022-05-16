Draft of NY congressional redistricting map ‘absolutely brutal’ for Dems

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A draft of a new congressional districting map for the state of New York appears to give Republicans a big boost compared to the lines Democratic lawmakers had originally drawn.

The Democrats’ plan was scrapped and redistricting placed into the hands of a court-appointed special master after a January ruling that the initial map was the result of improper gerrymandering.

JUDGE RIPS NY DEMOCRATS’ LAST-DITCH ATTEMPT TO SAVE UNCONSTITUTIONAL REDISTRICTING MAP: ‘HAIL MARY PASS’

“[A]bsolutely brutal in what’s likely their most unfavorable environment since ’94,” tweeted Democratic consultant and former chief of staff for the New York attorney general Neal Kwatra in response to the news.

An interactive version of the map is online, courtesy of the special master, Jonathan Cervas, who Judge Patrick McAllister appointed to handle the new congressional mapping.

Next, the public will have until Wednesday to provide input on the new map to McAllister, and the final map is due Friday, according to City&State New York.

The first map had placed Democrats in a clearly favored position in 22 of the state’s 26 districts, according to the outlet, while the new one featured eight districts that could go either way.

One development from the proposed map would complicate the existing makeup of the House, as it would place House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler and House Oversight Committee chairwoman Carolyn Maloney in the same district

Democrats had sought an emergency injunction in federal court to block the ruling that the original map was not in accordance with proper procedure. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected the effort last week.

“”Let’s be frank. This is a Hail Mary pass, the object of which is to take a long shot to have the primary conducted on state lines that the court says is unconstitutional,” Kaplan said.