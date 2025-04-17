‘Down to zero’: Veteran suicide crisis targeted in VA bill by bipartisan House coalition

EXCLUSIVE: A bipartisan group of lawmakers is joining forces to introduce a bill aimed at strengthening veteran suicide prevention programs.

“Too many veterans are dying by suicide every day, and we have to do more to prevent it,” Rep. Greg Landsman, the Ohio Republican leading the effort, told Fox News Digital. “If we focus the VA resources on the most effective programs, we can make a significant impact in reducing these heartbreaking and entirely unacceptable rates of veteran suicide. Our veterans deserve the best care possible.”

The comments come as Landsman readies to introduce the “What Works at Preventing Veteran Suicide Act,” a bill that would require the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) to establish new pilot and grant programs aimed at eliminating veteran suicide.

The new legislation would aim to make the VA secretary responsible for “setting clear and measurable objectives for funding and programs” that would evaluate “how effective those funding programs are” in helping to prevent veteran suicide, according to a release about the bill provided to Fox News Digital.

“Veteran suicide is a crisis we cannot afford to ignore,” Rep. Morgan Luttrell, R-Texas, a former U.S. Navy SEAL joining the effort, told Fox News Digital. “As someone who’s worn the uniform and served alongside some of the best this country has to offer, I’m committed to driving that number down to zero. Reintroducing this bill is about accountability and results. We need to know which programs are actually saving lives so we can invest in what works and get our veterans the support they deserve.”

“I have lost many friends and teammates to suicide, and until we are using every available resource to prevent it, we are simply not doing enough,” Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., another military veteran lawmaker, added in comments to Fox News Digital. “This bill ensures the VA is focused on proven, effective programs to combat veteran suicide. One veteran lost is one too many – we owe it to them to get this right.”

Veterans still account for a disproportionate share of the national suicide rate, according to the VA’s most recent National Veteran Suicide Prevention Report, released in December 2024. Analyzing dates from 2001 to 2022, with 2022 being the most recent year with available data, the report found that 6,407 of the 47,891 (13.3%) nationwide suicides were committed by veterans.

That number comes despite U.S. military veterans representing only 6% of the U.S. adult population, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

In all, there were roughly 17.6 veteran suicides per day in 2022, the VA found.

The release notes that the legislation is currently endorsed by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and Save a Warrior.

“Save A Warrior is proud to be a supporting organization of this important bill, and we stand ready to assist in its advancement,” Jack Retzer, Save a Warrior founder and president, told Fox News Digital. “We thank you for your continued leadership on this issue and for your commitment to those who have served our nation so honorably.”

The legislation has also picked up bipartisan support, with Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Chris Deluzio, joining in on the effort.

“We have got to use all of the tested and effective tactics available to take on the suicide crisis facing America’s veterans,” Deluzio told Fox News Digital. “I am grateful to partner with Congressman Landsman to introduce this legislation that would create more guidelines for suicide prevention pilots and outreach through the VA. I will never stop fighting to protect and serve my fellow veterans.”