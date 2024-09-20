Down the shore: New Jersey lawmakers seek to undo sunscreen prohibition for kids

Since the 1970s, the state of New Jersey has regulated sunblock as an over-the-counter medication, which means it can be prohibited in schools, according to state lawmakers.

State Assemb. Nancy Munoz, R-Union, put forward a bill Wednesday directing schools to allow students to use sunscreen and for faculty to assist in certain situations.

Munoz is a former nurse, who said visiting the Jersey Shore isn’t the only place people are susceptible to the repercussions of sun exposure.

“Children need protection during the entire day, including recess, sports, and outside activities. Sunscreen, along with protective clothing and shade, are the most effective ways to protect children from the risk of getting skin cancer,” she said.

“However, it is not readily accessible at schools without a doctor’s note because the [FDA] classifies it as an over-the-counter drug.”

Munoz noted that sunblock is indeed subject to federal regulation and testing as it prevents or treats disease, but that students need access to it.

Dr. Seth Matarasso, president of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association, told Fox News Digital on Thursday that 90% of skin cancer is preventable.

“Helping to reduce our children’s UV ray exposure, while instilling in them lifelong sun-safe habits, is one of the best things we can do to protect them,” he said.

“I’m pleased New Jersey is taking the initiative to protect children from overexposure to the sun.”

Unprotected ultraviolet light exposure is the most preventable skin cancer risk factor, as Munoz said the disease is the most common form of cancer in the U.S.

Last September, “Margaritaville” scribe and longtime performer Jimmy Buffett passed away after battling an aggressive form of skin cancer called Merkel-cell carcinoma. Nearly 8,000 other Americans died last year from more-common melanoma skin cancer.

“It is up to us as adults to protect the health and wellbeing of New Jersey’s children through reasonable and commonsense legislation,” Munoz said, adding scholastic sports and recess should not come with such risks.

The bill has also received its first co-sponsor, Assemb. Michele Matsikoudis, R-New Providence, as of Thursday morning.

In Congress, another Garden State lawmaker sounded the alarm on skin cancer risks, launching a “Sunscreen Safety Plan” to streamline the FDA approval process among other goals.

“One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70, and more than two people die of skin cancer in our country every hour,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., said in a recent statement.

“It’s critical that more Americans wear sunscreen and that we all have access to the absolute best and latest sun-protecting products on the market.”

Gottheimer also said only 35% of U.S.-marketed sunblocks pass what are reportedly more stringent European Union standards.