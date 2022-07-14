Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana Trump dead at 73, former president announces

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Trump’s ex-wife Ivana Trump has passed away at age 73, according to a post from Trump on Truth Social.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!,” Trump said.

Donald Trump and Ivana Trump had three children after getting married in 1977, which include Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

She was the first wife of Former President Donald Trump, and the couple divorced in 1992.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ivana Trump was born in 1949 in Czechoslovakia.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.