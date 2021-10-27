Donald Trump will attend World Series Game 4: Sources

Announced Wednesday, per sources in direct contact with OutKick founder Clay Travis, former President of the United States Donald Trump will be slated to appear at Game 4 of the MLB World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros.

The game will take place Saturday night, 8:09 p.m. (ET), at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Also in attendance will be MLB commissioner Rob Manfred — previously at the center of criticism when he moved the 2021 All-Star Game out of Georgia over alleged discriminatory voter laws.

Heading into Wednesday’s Game 2 of the Fall Classic, the Braves are leading the series, 1-0, and will return to Minute Maid Park to face off against AL champs, the Houston Astros. The Astros fell to the Braves, 6-2, on Tuesday night, and with a strong performance Wednesday, could set the stage for the series to end Saturday while Atlanta welcomes No. 45.

Also alluded to by Clay in the breaking tweet thread, sports fans across the nation have been chanting their praises for current president Joe Biden with the popularized Let’s Go, Brandon anthem. Viewers anticipate that Trump’s reception will be much warmer compared to his opponent.

