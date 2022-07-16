Donald Trump Jr. posts heartfelt tribute after mother Ivana’s passing: ‘we will miss you incredibly’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Donald Trump Jr. on Friday made a social media post in appreciation of his mother, Ivana Trump, who recently died in her New York City home.

Ivana was 73 when she was found dead in her apartment on Thursday. She is former President Donald Trump’s first wife and the mother of Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

“Mom, we will miss you incredibly,” Donald Jr. wrote in an Instagram caption accompanied by several photos of his mother.

“Thanks for always pushing us hard, not letting us get away with anything, and instilling so many incredible values and personality traits,” he continued. “From your sense of humor to your sense of adventure, I am who I am today because of you. I love you very much. R.I.P.”

DONALD TRUMP’S EX-WIFE IVANA TRUMP DEAD AT 73, FORMER PRESIDENT ANNOUNCES

Ivana Trump was found at the bottom of the stairs in her apartment in what the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner is calling an accidental death. She had reportedly fallen and suffered blunt impact injuries to the torso.

Law enforcement was alerted after someone at her residence asked for a wellness check because they had not seen her in a while. Officers spotted her near the bottom of her stairs when they arrived.

IVANA TRUMP’S DEATH DETERMINED TO BE ACCIDENTAL, MEDICAL EXAMINER SAYS

The news of Ivana Trump’s death was first reported by Donald Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social. The two married in 1977 and divorced in 1992.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” Donald Trump wrote. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

IVANA TRUMP DEATH MOURNED BY SOME REPUBLICANS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ivana Trump, born Ivana Zelnickova, grew up under Communist rule in former Czechoslovakia before leaving in the 1970s. She worked for seven years in her ex-husband’s business empire as a senior executive. Ivana also modeled, ski raced, created her own clothing line and authored multiple best-selling books.