Donald Trump Jr. met with Jan. 6 committee: report

Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a report.

Two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the interview with The Associated Press.

The younger Trump is of likely interest to the bipartisan House committee because of his proximity to his father on the day of the riot. Donald Trump Jr. was seen backstage at the rally on the White House Ellipse that took place shortly before supporters of the then-president marched to the Capitol and breached the building.

In several social media videos posted at the time of the Jan. 6 attack, Trump Jr. was seen with his now-fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and other members of his family as his father prepared to make a speech.

The House committee has also released text messages from Jan. 6 in which Trump Jr. pleaded with the White House to get his father to forcefully condemn the riot.

“We need an Oval address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand,” Trump Jr. wrote to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Trump Jr. is one of nearly 1,000 witnesses the committee has interviewed as it works to compile a record of the Capitol attack. He is the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister, Ivanka Trump, testified for eight hours in early April. Her husband, Jared Kushner, has also been interviewed by the committee.

A committee member was not available for comment Tuesday. Fox News has reached out to Trump Jr.’s attorney, Alan Futerfas, for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.